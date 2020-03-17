Clouds Clear Out, Sun Returns Wednesday

After waking up to a coating of snow this morning, temperatures warmed into the 40s and the snow quickly melted.

Clouds will clear out tonight and we will have a sunny day on deck for Wednesday. Temperatures will return to the 50s.

Wet weather returns Wednesday night and could continue through Thursday night. We need the rain and it's possible that up to an inch may fall.

There will be another chance for a shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon. In between the rain and thunderstorms, temperatures Friday will reach the 70s.

The weekend is looking sunny. Temperatures won't be as warm as Friday, but with dry conditions,it will be great to get outside a little bit while practicing social distancing.

Next week looks fairly quiet. There will be some shower chances, but temperatures will remain quite mild.