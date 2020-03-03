Clouds Increase as Evening Showers Move In

Spring has sprung! A gorgeous afternoon across New England with temperatures surpassing 60 degrees in southern New England and the warmth spreads north where temperatures are closer to 50. Places like Boston, Hartford and Providence are flirting with record highs.

Clouds will continue to increase this evening as showers also make a comeback. A piece of energy breaking north from the deadly storms that spawned a tornado in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, overnight Monday will deliver showers to New England, spreading from west to east during the late day and evening, creating patchy overnight fog and departing before dawn.

Wednesday brings sunshine but also strong winds with gusts to 45 mph as drier air moves in with some mountain snow showers. Expect highs in the 40s into the mid-50s.

The breeze continues Thursday and it won't be quite as warm but will still feel like spring before a quick shot of cool air Friday through Saturday brings the possibility for cool rain showers during the day Friday, mixed with snow in the mountains, and perhaps some Friday night snow.

Even if snow falls, warm roads would limit travel impact in the southern half of New England and total snow accumulation on the grass would probably be no more than a coating to two inches… if the system comes together.

Thereafter, a cool and dry weekend yields to another shot of spring with highs back into the 50s and 60s next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.