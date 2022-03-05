Scattered Rain Showers Possible Late Saturday Night

Clouds have now taken over much of our skies, and while we have been enjoying highs in the 40s on this Saturday, our temperatures will drop down into the 30s and 20s again overnight.

Scattered showers may impact us late tonight, while some of these may come down as snow in the northern states. Isolated spots may also watch for brief freezing rain before sunrise across the northern states, and lingering through 9 a.m. in Maine.

We’re expecting a warm front to push up our temperatures to the 60s tomorrow. Along this mild rise our showers will also creep in from the west advancing east through the morning and early afternoon, heavier pockets of rain may also be embedded and while they break up early afternoon and allow for some areas of sunshine, another brief line of rain will rapidly march over the late evening hours from north to south, reaching Boston close to 10 p.m.

Gusty winds will take place especially along the South Coast with speeds exceeding the 35-40 mph at times.

Monday brings in another widespread share of rain into the night, with the chance of snow showers in the far north and the potential of watching that snow line push down in the overnight hours towards the Berkshires. Rain will continue to fill in the rest of southern New England.

Tuesday into Wednesday is looking mostly dry with highs in the upper 40s, which should be right above the average.