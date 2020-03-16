forecast

Clouds Increase, Light Showers Move In Tuesday

By Meteorologist Christopher Gloninger

Our sunny stretch of weather will be coming to an end tomorrow.

Clouds will increase overnight. With temperatures holding steady in the 30s, precipitation could begin as a mix of wet snowflakes and rain Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will climb through the 40s and into the 50s during the day. We aren't expecting any heavy/steady precipitation, but don't expect much sunshine either.

We will catch a break coming up Wednesday. The sunshine will return with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the low 50s.

Showers return Thursday and will continue into Friday morning. Once we dry out, temperatures will spike into the low 70s by Friday afternoon.

Next weekend looks sunny, but a touch cooler. Remember when social distancing, you can still enjoy the great outdoors. Think about doing some yardwork or sitting out on your porch or patio enjoying natural vitamin D.

The next week looks a bit unsettled with temperatures ranging from the low to mid-50s. Stay tuned!

