Clouds Kick In for Mostly Dry Sunday in New England

We saw seasonably cool temperatures across the region Saturday, with plenty of sunshine. I hope you were able to enjoy it!

Not much going on tonight as high pressure east of New England slides away from the region, we’ll actually start out cooler on the front side of the night, than on the back side as a light southwesterly wind kicks in. Clouds will also be on the increase, but not expecting any precipitation, with the exception of far southeastern New England where a stray sprinkle or shower may occur as we break into the daylight hours.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Temps dip into the 30s south before midnight, then inch up into the 40s by daybreak, though a few 30s will be found across the traditionally colder spots. It'll be colder north, where we’ll see widespread temps in the 20s, inching up late tonight as well, but not as drastic as southern areas.

Mild Sunday with clouds dimming out the sunshine as we work through the afternoon; still can’t rule out a shower or sprinkle across southeastern New England. It’ll be a great day to try to get some of those pesky oak tree leaves off your lawn before they get wet Sunday night into Monday. Temps will range from the low to mid 50s south, in the 40s north.

It’s a huge travel week, as we all know. For the most part, much of the nation should see no major travel problems through Thanksgiving; back here in New England, a cold front will cut through the region Sunday night into Monday delivering showers through Monday evening. It doesn’t look like we’ll see too much in the way of rain, perhaps a quarter to half an inch of rain overall, but it will be enough to slow travel down a bit, especially where leaves may be clogging some of those storm drains.

Lows Sunday night will mostly be in the 40s, highs Monday in the 50s.

Behind the front on Tuesday we’ll see the coldest day so far this season. A biting northwest wind with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the region will make it feel colder, so bundle up. The good news is that temperatures will moderate a bit through Thanksgiving.