Clouds Linger with Spotty Rain and Snow Showers

Our wintry storm continues to linger offshore and will affect our weather for today. We have some spotty rain and snow showers this morning and temperatures are in the 30s. This afternoon we have clouds around and more showers develop in the heat of the afternoon and along the outer band of this storm.

Higher elevations will continue to see off and on snow showers or a wintry mix today and light accumulations.

Highs today reach the upper 40s but with a brisk northwest breeze we will feel like the upper 30s.

Sunday we still have an upper level low around with cold air aloft, so as we see daytime heating we keep in afternoon clouds and a few showers. Highs today will be a smudge warmer in the low 50s where we see the sun break through. Showers hang around for Monday afternoon, again because of afternoon instability. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s where we see more sunshine.

Warmer temperatures arrive for Tuesday with a strong southwest wind pushing us to near 70. A strong storm system heads in by Wednesday into Thursday and we will see another chance for rain with snow in higher elevations.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s Wednesday to upper 50s by Thursday.

We keep the 60s around through next weekend with perhaps another rain maker moving through sometime over the weekend.