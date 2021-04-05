Clouds On the Coast to Clear for Sunny Week Ahead

A large ocean storm off of Nova Scotia is spinning up clouds and a few showers across eastern New England today and tomorrow. That storm is slowly moving west, but will move away from us by midweek.

In the meantime, we stay cool and cloudy at the coast with a couple showers or sprinkles across the Cape. Wind gusts will stay in the 25 to 35 mph range, adding to the cool feel. Maine and northern NH will see a wintry mix or a couple snow showers then rain as precipitation spins in from the northeast.

High temperatures will reach the 40s in Maine, 50s along the coast of Mass., and in the low 60s inland in western New England, where there is more sunshine.

Tuesday will feel similar, with highs again in the 50s at the coast, more clouds and a couple sprinkles on the Cape. Inland areas will see more sun and highs around 60 degrees.

By Wednesday the storm system is out of here, so more sun is expected everywhere. Sea breezes will kick in during the afternoon, so the coast may still be in the 50s while inland highs again reach the low 60s.

Quiet weather continues this week. We will see highs in the upper 50s at the coast, thanks to daily sea breezes, and 60s inland.

By the weekend we keep the same temperatures around but a system approaches us. By Saturday night we will track in scattered rain. It won’t be a washout Saturday or Sunday, but showers and clouds will be around.

Next week we see the signs of a warm up with temperatures in the 60s at least, even at the coast as a southwest breeze kicks in. With the lack of rain the next 10 days, prepare for high pollen counts and high wildfire danger across the northeast.