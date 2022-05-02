Clouds, Scattered Showers to Start Off the Week

What a stunner! May came in taunting us with spectacular weather.

Today, back to New England weather reality. Today we’ll have to deal with clouds and scattered showers rolling through. Good news is that we’re not looking at a washout of a day.

The shower chance will develop from west to east. In the Boston-Metro Area, we’ll likely see a better chance in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s with the wind out of the southeast with a more humid feel to the air.

As we head into the overnight hours, showers will increase but still remain scattered. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s with some mist and fog along the coast, specially on the Cape and Islands.

With all this rain in the forecast, pollen count is expected to go down. Finally, some relief for our allergy sufferers. Keep in mind, we’re also looking forward to improving conditions by late week. Meaning, pollen levels creep back up.

In our 10-day forecast, we’re watching widespread showers on Wednesday and a brief chance on Friday through Saturday but a hope for improving conditions on Mother’s Day this upcoming Sunday.

For now, featuring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s and a 30% chance of showers. Stay tuned on NBC10 Boston and NECN for all the updates.