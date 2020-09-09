Weather fronts are converging on New England from both north and south tonight.

Though most of us are still dry and it is not raining, the air is becoming moister. Dew point temperatures in the 60s to near 70 ensure a more humid feeling and overnight to early morning low-altitude clouds and fog.

Clouds and fog thicken with a patchy drizzle late tonight and develop into a few showers overnight into Thursday morning, then scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon as cold front slices into New England from the northwest.

The cold front – a shift of wind on the leading edge to the cold air moving toward us – and its associated thunderstorms may produce locally heavy downpours in the humid air, helping to fuel them.

At the same time, we have a wave of tropical energy closing in from the south, enhancing rain and thunder in southern New England later in the day and at night. A few areas may even have more than an inch of rain with the hit and miss downpours.

Thursday night we have high pressure moving in with much cooler and drier air for Friday. The new air marks a distinct autumn feeling that won't just burst into New England for Friday, but stays the length of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.

In fact, even as warm air tries to make a comeback Sunday, it will only collide with stubborn cool, creating a blossoming area of showers from west to east Sunday. The exact start time is still TBD on Sunday's showers, but it will be an important factor because the showers are expected to last about 12-18 hours. Once they begin, the rest of the day would be wet… right now, somewhere around a noon start time seems most likely.

As the fall feeling continues through next week, another shot of dry air will mean a quiet week of weather for New England, Monday through Friday.