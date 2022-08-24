Clouds to Break Up Wednesday As High Temperatures Reach Mid 80s

For the second day in a row, storms and heavy rain swept through southern New England.

Tuesday rainfall totals in Plymouth and Bristol Counties of Massachusetts were between four and seven inches of rain. This widespread stream of showers and storms will help lessen the drought across the south coast and southern New England, but won’t be enough to help Boston.

Fog sets in overnight and starts Wednesday. Foggy skies gives way to a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday morning. As clouds continue to break, high temperatures across our region are in the mid 80s. Winds remain mostly light and variable.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thursday will be similar with slightly warmer temperatures. The next chance for rain arrives with a weak frontal boundary on Friday. While still a few days away, the showers look to be quick movers through Friday evening. Early estimates show generally less than an inch of rain across the region. The weekend remains dry and brings another couple of days of gorgeous summer conditions.