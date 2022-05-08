Cloudy and Chilly Temperatures for Mother's Day

Happy Mother’s Day & Go Red Sox!

Clouds continue today along with unseasonably cool temperatures (normal highs mid 60s) and gusty northeast winds. We’ll continue with similar conditions through Tuesday. Winds will subside by Tuesday night and temperatures will begin to moderate by mid-week into Thursday with the summer-like feel.

In the meantime, dry and cool temperatures today. Expect to feel chilly for those heading out to Mother’s Day Brunch or dinner and to the Sox game. Gusty winds will make it feel even chillier along the coast. Inland areas will see more of an opportunity for periods of sun with a slight chance of showers towards the south coast. Overall, remaining dry and cool.

With the work-week around the corner, we’ll continue with breezy, dry and cool temperatures. We continue to be stuck in between a high to our north and the low to the south. This keeps us with quiet weather, but with gusty winds. The winds won’t let up until Tuesday overnight into Wednesday. For now they remain from the Northeast keeping us with the chilly feel.

By Wednesday, some uncertainty remains. We could see some moisture over southern New England with low clouds and light rain.

The much awaited summer-like warmth rolls in on Thursday. It will be the beginning of the warm air to filter into the region. We’ll see a shift in the wind from southeast to south, this will allow temps to climb into the 80s for some, cooler along the coast. This warm air is expected to remain with us into the weekend.

In our 10-day forecast we’re looking at continued unseasonable cool temps through Tuesday with summer-like warm by Thursday. Some could see mid 80s. For now, clouds, gusty winds and cool temperatures are in control. Stay tuned with us for all the updates.