Cloudy and dry Sunday with some pop up showers this evening

Warm with sunshine, low humidity, and a few ‘building’ clouds this afternoon as a cold front drops through southern New England.

Much of the afternoon looks to be on the dry side, but a few isolated ‘pop up’ showers and storms can’t be ruled out through this evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s, low 80s at the beaches along with a northwest wind.

Monday will feature slightly cooler temperatures, especially along the coast where an east/northeast wind will hold temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80, inland temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Wind will turn southerly by late in the day ahead of an approaching system which will help nudge up the humidity once again.

The humidity makes a big return as our pattern turns more unsettled Monday night through Thursday with several bouts of showers, downpours, and thunderstorms as series of weak areas of low pressure pass through the region.

The first bout arrives late Monday night and exits by Tuesday afternoon bringing the possibility of localized flooding with it. More showers, thunderstorms, and downpours are expected both Wednesday and Thursday along with the threat for localized flooding.

Have a great rest of your Sunday!