Cloudy and mild Saturday before cooldown in the upcoming days

Saturday will be cloudy with occasional drizzle in spots. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be mild, reaching the low to middle 50s. Expect to wake up Sunday to pockets of patchy fog. These could form as early as Saturday evening.

The first half of Sunday will have a thick layer of clouds, temperatures start above normal in the low 40s. Sunday afternoon, rain comes in and it will be heavy at times through the afternoon and evening. Rain totals will exceed 1 inch in most spots Sunday and Monday, with the heaviest rain Sunday late afternoon to evening.

Rain lingers into Monday. Wintry weather is becoming more likely on Sunday and Monday for northern New England, the Green and the White Mountains. Massachusetts doesn’t have as good of a shot at wintry weather since temperatures will be so moderate.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Tuesday through Thursday will be mainly dry with a blast of cooler air coming in as winds shift to come in from the Northwest. Highs will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

The chill won’t last as we will be slightly warmer by the weekend. Mostly dry conditions stick around until our next low-pressure system comes in at the end of the week, potentially impacting next week.