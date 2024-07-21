Cloudy but warm Sunday in New England

Warm temperatures with comfortable humidity on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland and lower 80s near the coast.

A weak cold front from the north might bring a spot shower or thunderstorm, but the day will mostly be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s to about 70 degrees.

Monday will start the workweek with sunny and seasonable weather, highs in the low to mid-80s, and slightly cooler temperatures along the coast.

From Tuesday to Thursday, expect more clouds than sun with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. This period will be generally wet and unsettled, with periods of heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms possible, especially on Wednesday afternoon, posing a risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding.

By Friday, a cold front will bring drier air, leading to a hot and dry weekend.