Cloudy, Chance of Showers Friday Followed by Sunny Weekend

We had a couple of lingering thundershowers overnight but otherwise it was quiet. Today will be a quiet day for storm clean up for those hit by severe thunderstorms yesterday evening.

The cold front that triggered the storms sits just to our south, but it hasn't completely moved away. So we have clouds, patchy fog, and lingering showers in the forecast along the south coast and Cape Cod through the afternoon. That's also where the humidity remains, with highs around 80 degrees.

Central and northern New England will be in the mid to upper 80s with decreasing clouds and lowering humidity from north to south. There is a chance for a pop up shower in the heat of the day, but most of us remain dry.

High pressure continues to settle in from the northwest for the weekend. Saturday looks dry for all and nice and sunny with tolerable humidity. Highs again will be in the 80s to low 90s.

Sunday afternoon will also be mostly sunny, but a tad more humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. A pop up storm or shower is possible across northern New England as a cold front approaches from the north.

More widespread showers and storms will move in Monday and Tuesday with highs a tad cooler in the low to mid 80s. No heat waves are in the forecast through next week. Temps remain in the low 80s through next week, with almost a daily shower chance at least somewhere in the northeast into next weekend.