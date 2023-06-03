Cloudy, Cool and Windy Saturday

Well, it’s here. We’ve been harping on the cool, cloudy, somewhat damp all week long, so it’s time to dive in.

While not ideal, it’s not entirely washed out this weekend. Today features a ton of clouds, a chilly breeze and a few passing sprinkles – especially this morning. We won’t get far from our morning temps…staying in the upper 40s to low 50s for much of the day. Yikes. Gusty winds near the coast could top 30mph at times late today and tomorrow – especially on the Capes/Islands. Double yikes.

Sunday is the wetter of the two days. Our front will move offshore and, with a little help from upper level energy, stir up a large storm in the Gulf of Maine. This will “throw back” showers into New England for the day. While not intense or inundating, they will give us occasional rain throughout the day. All told, some spots could see ½ to ¾ of an inch across Eastern Mass. Perhaps more in NH & Maine.

Getting out of this pattern is another matter. I don’t see a return to hot summer weather anytime soon. Next week will be brighter, but we’ll feature a shower chance each afternoon through Thursday. Temps rebound to the 60s Monday, and slowly climb into the 70s by mid to late week.

Make the best of the weekend!