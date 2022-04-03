Cloudy, Cool Start, Rain Moves in By Afternoon

A cool and cloudy start this morning! Clouds will be thickening this morning through the early afternoon as low pressure approaches from our west. Rain showers develop during the mid-morning across western Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont, and shift eastward during the morning and eventually into eastern areas of New England by the mid to late afternoon. Though overall high temperatures will be well above freezing, we still can’t rule out some snow mixing in across the higher elevations such as the Berkshires, Green Mountains, and into the White Mountains where we could see a coating to a couple of inches of snow through tonight as indicated in our inhouse snow model. Highs today will reach the 40s to around 50 south, mid 40s north, 30s across the higher elevations.

Rain showers will come to an end early tonight as low pressure moves off the coast. As temps cool off tonight, a few wet snow flakes may mix in across the higher terrain of Worcester County into southern New Hampshire points north, but not expecting any accumulations. However, some inland locations may drop close to freezing overnight bringing the threat for some black ice late tonight into early Monday morning. Lows tonight in the mid to upper 30s south, few colder spots, upper 20s to low 30s north.

Monday and Tuesday start off dry with temperatures slightly above average as a wedge of high pressure builds into the region. A system approaches from the south bringing the threat for showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Another system looks to bring more rain Thursday into Friday as featured on our Exclusive 10-Day forecast!

Have a great day!