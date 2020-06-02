forecast

Cloudy, Cool Weather Tuesday

Clouds will keep the temperatures cool Tuesday, but temperatures will heat up to the 80s mid week

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Today, clouds will win out and temperatures will stay cool. Our weather will stay quiet, with only chances of showers.

In the second half of May, Boston has recorded a little over a 10th of an inch of rain. Now that we’re entering into growing season, we need to watch the drought conditions closely.

Temperatures warm up significantly mid to late week with high temperatures reaching the 80s. Humidity levels will be increasing as well.

It’s possible that we could see isolated thunderstorms once the heat and humidity returns. Thunderstorms are always the wildcard. Some towns could see a lot of rain while others will stay dry.

Cooler weather will return by the end of the weekend. Highs will return to the 70s.

