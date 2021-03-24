forecast

Cloudy, Cooler Wednesday Followed by Back-to-Back 70 Degree Days

Thursday and Friday won’t be overly sunny, but temperatures will warm into the 70s for many

By Chris Gloninger

After a string of days with sunshine, clouds win out today. First, it will be foggy at the coast, the fog will burn off and could give way to some temporary sunshine, but clouds will quickly fill in. A batch of showers will arrive by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but still well above normal.

Tomorrow will likely end up being the warmest part of this stretch. Once again, it won’t be overly sunny, but temperatures will warm into the 70s. 80 degrees in the Connecticut River Valley is within reach.

Friday, we could see some wet weather, but it still looks very warm with highs into the 70s. Rainfall amounts will be meager. Cooler weather will return by next weekend. Even though it will be cooler, temperatures will still be above average.  

