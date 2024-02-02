forecast

Cloudy Groundhog Day with rain showers, sun returns this weekend

We're still in the clouds Friday but take heart — the sun is mounting a comeback for the weekend. Highs will crest in the low 40s as a few sprinkles scoot through this afternoon.

If you're stepping out this evening, the breezes will pick up and the temperatures chill to the 30s. Full-scale clearing is up overnight Friday night. For all but one area in the Commonwealth, the South Shore and Cape Cod.

Unfortunately, with winds turning north/northeast, the dreaded low clouds (and possible flurries) will return.

Elsewhere, Saturday will be sunny and dry. Highs level out in the mid and upper 30s. Sunday is the brighter of the two days – for everyone. Bold sun (can't believe I just typed that) will again warm us to the mid and upper 30s.

And that's about the range for the temperatures for a good chunk of next week. Reinforcing shots of chilly air will subdue any chance for a warmup, and steer away any potential storms. This keeps the sun out and keeps the peace.

Later in the week, we'll get caught up in a southwest wind, pushing us back to the 40s and possible toward some rain by the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

