Cloudy Morning with Light Winds Before Cold Saturday Night

A colder, but seasonable day on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 30’s.

Saturday night will be the coldest night in some time. Lows in the lower and middle 20’s with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday is cloudy, with rain arriving by late afternoon. Highs in the lower 40’s. Monday starts with rain heavy at times, as a result a first alert is issued for Monday. The rain winds down by evening, highs in the lower and middle 40’s. =

Tuesday is mostly sunny, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 30’s. Wednesday is a first alert day. Rain or a mix of rain and snow arrives early afternoon. As warmer air moves in, most areas change to plain rain by early evening. Highs around 40, with temperatures rising later in the day. Thursday starts off rainy, and very mild. Highs near the lower 30s.