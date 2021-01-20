Cloudy, Scattered Showers and Flurries Wednesday

Temperatures will continue to take a tumble over the next couple of days. Scattered heavy snow showers are possible Wednesday morning – up to an inch or two is possible in a few locations in southern New England.

We aren’t expecting a big storm any time soon, but we are expecting a return to some even colder, more seasonable air. Flurries are possible with each reinforcing shot of cold air.

We’re done with 40s, for now. Temperatures today will reach the upper 30s, which is above average for this time of year, but cooler than we’ve been.

The coldest air will be in place for the weekend. The chances of snow on Friday and Saturday keep getting lower and lower. It’s possible we could see some snow next week. At this point, midweek looks to be fairly active, so stay tuned.