Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and passing showers expected for New England

Another cool-ish, clammy day. Some would define "clammy" as a humid, cool day, and that's exactly what's on tap for Wednesday.

Highs will only manage the low 70s as the clouds keep the upper hand and the breezes come in from the east. There will be a couple of showers at times, with the slight chance some of them drop a short period of heavy rain.

Overall, this isn't a washed-out day, and it surely isn't full of sun. Many dry hours are expected.

Thursday warms back to summery levels with sun blending with clouds. There could be a pop-up storm or shower in the afternoon as a front moves through. It's not a day of severe weather nor does it look like the rain will be particularly intense.

Humidity drops Friday with sun dominating straight through the weekend. The forecast confidence is high on this being another beauty.

Make haste, since the heat is expected to make a big comeback next week. An extended heat wave is in the making.