forecast

Cloudy Start Clears for Sunshine, Highs Near 70 Friday

There won’t be much to speak of weather-wise over the next several days

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Did you like the weather yesterday? We certainly are in a beautiful stretch of weather. There won’t be much to speak of weather-wise over the next several days.

We will be warming up into the 60s most days! The first few days of November were significantly cooler than average. Our average temperature now is in the mid 50s, but days will be 10-20 degrees above average.

After our early season snow, a lot of people may embrace the warm-up. With the warm-up will come more dry weather.

The next chance of rain won’t be until days eight and nine in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast. Even by late in the forecast period, most of the rain will fall in southern New England.

Local

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

‘Very Scary': Fake Homeland Security Notices With Deportation Threats Sent to Chelsea Residents

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Restaurant Owners Fear Layoffs After New COVID-19 Restrictions Take Effect

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us