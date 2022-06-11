forecast

Cloudy Sunday With Scattered Showers

Earliest sprinkles should arrive by early to mid-afternoon, but many of us will stay dry for the entire day.

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The second half of the weekend doesn’t look like it will fare all that poorly. Clouds will be with us for much of the day, but the showers are looking at a major “delay of game.”

Plenty of the guidance rushed the wet weather in here in previous forecasts, but as of last night, it seemed like they overplayed their hand. Earliest sprinkles should arrive by early to mid-afternoon, but many of us will stay dry for the entire day. The wave of scattered showers will arrive well after dark and continue into the wee hours of the morning Monday. Thereafter, some sun will poke through as the we warm to near 80 with an increase in humidity.

Some of that humidity will go into building storms in the afternoon. We’ll keep an eye on them, but at this point, they seem like garden variety storms that swing in after 1-2pm.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Refreshing air will follow for both Tuesday and Wednesday as sun continues to hold sway. Another warm up is in the cards toward the end of the week as we again reach for the 80s, but no major heat or humidity seems to be in our future well beyond the 10-day period!

Climate 2022

climate 2022 Jun 6

Climate 2022: Taking a Look at the Work of Mass Audubon

climate 2022 Jun 8

Mass Audubon Sees Signs of Climate Change

This article tagged under:

forecastBostonWeatherNew England
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us