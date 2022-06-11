Cloudy Sunday With Scattered Showers

The second half of the weekend doesn’t look like it will fare all that poorly. Clouds will be with us for much of the day, but the showers are looking at a major “delay of game.”

Plenty of the guidance rushed the wet weather in here in previous forecasts, but as of last night, it seemed like they overplayed their hand. Earliest sprinkles should arrive by early to mid-afternoon, but many of us will stay dry for the entire day. The wave of scattered showers will arrive well after dark and continue into the wee hours of the morning Monday. Thereafter, some sun will poke through as the we warm to near 80 with an increase in humidity.

Some of that humidity will go into building storms in the afternoon. We’ll keep an eye on them, but at this point, they seem like garden variety storms that swing in after 1-2pm.

Refreshing air will follow for both Tuesday and Wednesday as sun continues to hold sway. Another warm up is in the cards toward the end of the week as we again reach for the 80s, but no major heat or humidity seems to be in our future well beyond the 10-day period!