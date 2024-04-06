Cloudy with some leftover showers on Saturday in New England

This isn’t the most stellar weekend, but then again, we don’t expect much from April.

Clouds and a few showers will sweep through with our “old” nor’easter passing far off the Seashore. We’ll see brisk, chilly breezes throughout the day (so yes, there’s a bit of a wind chill factor). Highs struggle in the low and mid 40s all day. More sunshine is expected on Sunday, so we should be able to challenge 50 in most spots.

The winds won’t be strong, but like Saturday, they will be ever-present. If there’s a shower threat, it’s in the morning. More or less leftovers from Saturday.

Eclipse weather has been well-advertised for days now. We’re seeing plenty of sun and mild temps thanks to a steady northwest breeze. If you’re traveling to northern New England for viewing, keep in mind that many side roads and “secluded hideouts” off the beaten path are snowbound from the previous storms.

Snowpack ranges from a half foot to over a foot and a half. There’s plenty of mud, slush, and headaches if you try to venture off in the woods. Be safe and stay alert.

Post-eclipse, the weather continues to shine. Sea breezes will knock us back temp-wise by Tuesday and especially Wednesday. Later in the week, a sizeable storm system will move in our direction. What seemed like some showers and a passing front now is growing into a solid rain with potential downpours and gusty winds.

Guess we should have known better.

Enjoy the weekend!