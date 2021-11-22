Cold Air Takes Hold Through Thanksgiving

Rain moved through overnight and we even had a tornado warning in Essex County, Massachusetts, after 3 a.m. Nothing confirmed, and no damage reported, but it was an active morning.

The storms have moved offshore. Now comes the gusty wind and falling temps in the 30s to 40s by this evening. Tonight our lows tumble into the 20s and low 30s as the sky clears. A few flurries linger in the mountains.

Highs tomorrow struggle to reach the 40 degree mark as colder air grips the northeast. Good news is that our weather pattern remains quiet through Thanksgiving.

We can certainly deal with the cold as long as it’s quiet and nice travel weather. The only issue would be flight delays in the Midwest or northeast through Wednesday due to gusty winds.

Tuesday night will be even colder as the winds relax and temps fall to the teens and 20s. We stay below normal through most of the 10-day forecast. Thanksgiving happens to be the mildest day with highs in the low 50s.

Our next system heads in Friday and will bring rain and snow to the northeast. Snow will be confined to higher elevations in northern New England, rain for Boston, Hartford and Providence.

Several inches are expected across ski areas through Saturday. We turn cooler again with highs in the low 40s both days this weekend and we’re dry both days. The cool air hangs around for the rest of the 10-day too.