Cold and dry Tuesday, but warmer temps and rain on the way

A quiet stretch of weather is coming our way. Tuesday starts off dry and cold, with highs reaching the mid-30s. Despite the chilly temperatures, expect a pleasant winter afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine and low winds.

As we move into Wednesday and Thursday, clouds will gradually build, with warmer afternoons in the low 40s. Overnight lows on both days will hover just below freezing.

Prepare for a change on Friday morning, as our next rain chances roll in, bringing a dreary end to the week. However, Friday will be the warmest day with highs reaching the upper 40s.

This system will not only bring rain but also increase winds on Friday and Saturday, pulling down temperatures throughout Saturday.

Following the rain, anticipate a prolonged period of near-normal and above-normal temperatures.

Sunday, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Monday and Tuesday will be approaching the 50s, potentially reaching them by Tuesday.

By midweek, highs rise to the mid-50s while some spots will be pushing 60 degrees. This spring feel has the potential to persist through the beginning of March.