Cold, Calm Ahead of Approaching Nor'Easter

Sunday won't be quite as cold as Saturday, as temperatures will eventually warm up into the upper 20s.

Most of the day will be sunny, but some high, thin clouds may lead to some milky sunshine during the afternoon. These cirrus clouds are the first signs of our developing coastal storm.

Monday will start off dry. Snow will overspread the area from south to north from mid to late morning. By dinnertime, snow will be pushing into northern New England. The initial thump of snow is when we will pick up the bulk of our accumulations. Snow will change to rain along the coast, which will cut down on our totals... significantly.

Winds will pick up from the east, with gusts to 60 mph at the coast. With 36 to 48 hours of strong onshore winds, coastal flooding will be a concern. Widespread minor flooding is likely, with pockets of moderate coastal flooding possible.

There will likely by a lull in the precipitation Tuesday morning for many, with snow returning during the afternoon. The wrap-around snow will be very light.

Once the storm departs, temperatures will fluctuate -- it could approach 50 degrees by Friday. Another storm system will arrive going into next weekend and it may stay unsettled into the first part of next week, stay tuned.