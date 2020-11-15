Weather

Cold Front Could Bring Downpours, High Winds in New England Sunday

Monday starts off sunny with a gusty breeze throughout the day, with most of the week looking dry

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The morning will start off dry, but clouds will increase throughout the day.

A powerful cold front will be moving through. It’s possible that we could see a narrow line of downpours develop just ahead of the front. If these downpours do in fact develop, 50-60 mph wind gusts will be possible. The system quickly clears out overnight.

Monday starts off sunny with a gusty breeze throughout the day. Temperatures will range from the 40s in northern New England to the low 50s in southern New England.

Weather Stories

Weather forecast 20 hours ago

Week to Start With Wintry Mix, Snow in Some Parts

Weather Nov 14

Cold Front to Bring Wintry Mix Across the Region

Most of the week looks to be dry. The coldest day of the stretch will be on Wednesday. It will be difficult to get above 40 degrees. We will see a slow warm-up after that. Temperatures by next weekend may reach 50 degrees once again.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecastweather New England
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us