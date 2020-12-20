weather New England

Cold Front Approaches for Christmas

Temperatures warm up to 40 degrees Monday before cooler air Tuesday and Wednesday

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Clouds increase this morning with a weak system moving in later today. A rain or snow shower or period of light rain or snow is possible, but it won’t amount to a whole lot. Temperatures warm up to 40 degrees Monday before cooler air Tuesday and Wednesday.

In order to have a White Christmas you’d need 1 inch of snow at 7 a.m. Christmas Eve night, a powerful cold front will be approaching. Warm air will move up the coast, a fire hose of rain will be aimed at New England and strong southeast winds will eat away at the snow cover. It will be a very close call.

Once the cold front passes, it’s a quick drop in temperature to follow. My Christmas dinner temperatures will be back below freezing.

This article tagged under:

weather New EnglandChristmassnowholidayscold front
