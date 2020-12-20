Cold Front Approaches for Christmas

Clouds increase this morning with a weak system moving in later today. A rain or snow shower or period of light rain or snow is possible, but it won’t amount to a whole lot. Temperatures warm up to 40 degrees Monday before cooler air Tuesday and Wednesday.

In order to have a White Christmas you’d need 1 inch of snow at 7 a.m. Christmas Eve night, a powerful cold front will be approaching. Warm air will move up the coast, a fire hose of rain will be aimed at New England and strong southeast winds will eat away at the snow cover. It will be a very close call.

Once the cold front passes, it’s a quick drop in temperature to follow. My Christmas dinner temperatures will be back below freezing.