Cold Front Arrives in New England, Heavier Wind Gusts Sunday

The wind will continue to ease this afternoon as high pressure quickly builds over the region, with gusts up to 30 mph possible at times under a mainly sunny sky.

The exception will be the mountains, where clouds develop and a few flurries are possible. Highs will reach into the 30s north, with 40s to around 50 degrees south.

Tonight, clouds increase late ahead of a stronger cold front that will trigger more snow showers for the North Country with snow squalls possible from Vermont to Massachusetts into Sunday afternoon. Lows will remain in the teens north while 20s south.

Sunday will feature a blend of clouds and sun with windy conditions in the afternoon, and peak gusts up to 50 mph possible. Downed trees and power lines could lead to isolated power outages once again.

Today (Saturday): Chilly breeze, sunny. Highs in the 40s, wind chill 30s. Tonight: Clear. Less wind. Lows in the 20s to around 30. Sunday: Variable clouds, flurries, windy. Highs in the 40s.

Highs tomorrow will be in the 30s to mid-40s, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Our risk for fire danger stays elevated this weekend so forego the firepit and s’mores and bring the party indoors.

Sunday night into Monday morning we could experience record low temperatures as the thermometer dips into the single digits and teens north and wind chills fall below zero for many.

Monday will be frigid; our highs will struggle to make it to the melting point. Much of the region will be stuck in the 20s under a mostly sunny sky.

By Tuesday, temperatures rise closer to average with highs in the 30s and 40s as we keep a very close eye on the system moving out of the Rockies that could bring a wintry mix or miss us completely. A couple of systems will head our way with a better chance of getting much needed rain Thursday into Friday.

As of now, the first official weekend of spring looks calm and sunny with seasonable temperatures.