Cold Front Brings Showers on Saturday

High cirrus clouds are overhead, and that’s a sign of rainfall to come.

We’re tracking a cold front that will bring showers in a few rounds on Saturday. The first starts in the early morning. Those will be fairly light, and mostly drizzle. By 10am, most of the region is covered in widespread rain.

It will be steady and heavy around midday. Rain tapers off between 6 and 9 p.m.

Accumulations will likely hover on the lower end, with most locations picking up no more than half an inch. The rainfall amounts aren’t high, but the temperatures will be. In fact, highs are close to 60° for most.

The brief spurt of warmth is short lived. Behind Saturday’s front brings Sunday’s cold. Wind chills in the 30s return for Sunday morning, and highs are near 40°.

Dry weather continues Sunday & Monday with more showers increasing into Tuesday and Wednesday.