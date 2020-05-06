Cold Front Comes Thursday

Temperatures will continue to cool over the next few days. Today temperatures will range from the 50s to low 60s. Clouds steadily increase this afternoon. Some rain is possible heading overnight, lingering into Thursday morning.

A cold front moves through tomorrow afternoon. A few more showers are possible during the afternoon. The cold air will lag day. Friday temperatures will reach the upper 50s and low 60s once again.

Another storm system is possible Friday night into Saturday. The mountains may see some snow even though it’s late in the season, which certainly isn’t unheard of. Temperatures Saturday stay in the 40s with a gusty breeze. It stays breezy into Mother’s Day, but the sun will return and temperatures will be slightly warmer.

Next week looks to be slightly cooler than average. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s with shower changes continuing.