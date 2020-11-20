Cold Front Ushers Cooler Air for Sunday

An area of high pressure south of New England will continue to provide quiet and dry weather to the region today.

A mix of high and mid-level clouds will yield partly sunny skies with highs temperatures reaching into the upper 50s south and low 50s across the North Country.

Overnight, a cold front will approach New England, bringing increased clouds but no rain. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees across the interior, low 40s closer towards the coast and mid to upper 30s to the north.

High pressure builds in from the west tomorrow with clearing skies behind the cold front. High temperatures will occur during the first half of the day, reaching into the upper 50s, low 60s across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, mid to upper 40s across the North Country.

Clouds will increase on Sunday as a low-pressure system develops across the Ohio River Valley, highs cresting into the mid-40s south, upper 30s north.

Looking ahead to next week, showers will be around throughout the day on Monday as a storm system passes through New England. Temperatures will range from the 40s north and west to near 60 degrees across southeastern Massachusetts.

Tuesday will feature cooler and drier weather behind a departing cold front. Temperatures will be below normal in the low 40s south, low to mid-30s north.

We're expecting a warm-up towards 50 degrees by the middle of the week as another area of low pressure moves towards New England. We’re also expecting a showery and mild Thanksgiving holiday on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast.