Cold Night Ahead, Region Stays Cool Through First Day of Fall

There's another cold night ahead with temperatures dropping back down into the 30s and 40s. Frost and freeze headlines are up for most areas except the immediate shoreline.

We will stay cool through the first day of fall, which is Tuesday.

This could be more of an annual checklist, but I shared these autumn weather ideas on @nbc10boston and @necn's morning shows this week largely because we're doing them all in the Noyes household and figured perhaps it would jog the memory and help out! pic.twitter.com/kchvUdPDWU — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) September 19, 2020

We are expecting multiple rounds of minor coastal flooding. Because of rising sea level and climate change and astronomically high tides, there could be some minor inundation during high tide through Tuesday. What could make matters worse is Teddy, which will be to our east Monday into Tuesday. Increased wave heights with high tides will lead to significant beach erosion.

Temperatures will be warming back up into the 70s once we get past Tuesday. A gorgeous stretch of weather will be in place through the weekend and beyond.

The downside to the sunshine is that the drought will worsen. Last week many locations in Southern New England were added to the severe drought category. The drought is expected to expand in the next week to 10 days.