Cold start to the weekend in New England

A cold Saturday ahead after a cold front moved through Friday. Saturday starts in the upper teens and low 20s, with a wind chill making it feel 5-10 degrees colder. Highs rise to the middle to upper 30s feeling below freezing through the day when you factor in the wind.

High pressure stays in control on Saturday and the start of Sunday, keeping skies clear. Clear skies overnight along with winds gusting in from the Northwest will contribute to the frigid feel. Sunday will be dry and a touch warmer. Lows hovering near freezing and highs in the middle 40s. Sunday afternoon, clouds build ahead of a trough which brings with it our next rain chances.

For the most part, rain begins Monday morning. If you are in western Mass, you could see showers begin as early as Sunday evening. The good news is, Monday will be much warmer, reducing the threat of low-lying snow showers. The higher elevations of interior New England have the potential to see scattered snow showers at times, lingering into Tuesday, even after rain chances wrap up.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s, highs in the low 50s for Monday. The rain will greet you by morning commute time and continue and off through the early afternoon. Rain totals will be fairly uniform across Southern and interior New England around 3/4”. Rain and skies clear Tuesday and stay mostly sunny through Friday. Next week, temperatures will stay cooler, with highs near 40 degrees each day beyond Monday and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.