Cold Start to Week, Evening Chance of Flurries

We had a brief relief in our temperatures today, allowing us to enjoy a taste of the 30s.

This upcoming week won’t bring too much of that as our highs will remain below average for most of the work week.

Let’s begin with tonight. We’ve got a frontal boundary that’s pushing in snow from the northern states down into the south, including Boston. Even though it won’t be bringing too much in regards to accumulation amounts, it’ll be setting up the stage for our next clipper storm tomorrow night.

Our highs tomorrow will remain from the 20s north to the upper 20s and near 30 south. Sunny skies tomorrow with a rapid increase in cloud coverage by tomorrow night as our next system approaches and provides snow across the north and western New England.

Once it pushes in further east during the overnight hours, it’s bringing the chance for snow and a wintry mix. The snow won’t be long lived in eastern Massachusetts with the rise temperatures expected by late morning. So much of the snow or wintry mix will be replaced by rain not so long after. Total snowfall amounts will vary from a coating to 2” for now, as a preliminary forecast. Our highs on Tuesday will rise to the upper 30s and low 40s, while drier and colder air will fill in for Wednesday.

Our highs on Wednesday will remain in the low 20s, while Thursday will make an effort to rise to the upper 20s, it will still be a cooler than average afternoon. The next chance for snow will move in by the end of the weekend into Saturday.

