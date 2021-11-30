Cold Temperatures Stick Around for the Week, With a Storm on the Horizon Thursday

The unsettled pattern continues in New England with minor disturbances moving through every other day or so. These systems are minor and won’t bring a lot of precipitation, just nuisance rain or snow.

Clouds roll in as Tuesday rolls on and our temperatures started out so cold that we won’t warm up too much. Highs reach the 30s for most, briefly hitting the low 40s south. A light breeze will keep a wind chill around so feeling like the low 30s.

There is a weak and moisture starved system moving through Tuesday, which brings in the cloud cover. A sprinkle or flurry may pass by the south coast, Cape and Islands Tuesday evening. Most of us will stay dry. Northern New England will continue to see snow showers as a warm front lifts north Tuesday night.

Our temperatures warm up a bit for Wednesday with highs in the 40s, then highs in the low 50s in southern New England on Thursday as the wind also turns from the southwest. A fast moving storm heads in Thursday.

Rain showers are expected for the morning south, higher terrain and northern New England will see a mix and snow. Sunshine returns for the afternoon, then we turn much colder as a cold front heads through by evening. A couple downpours move through and the wind increases a bit as temps fall to near freezing.

Colder air sticks around for Friday as the breeze adds to the chill. Highs only stay in the 30s both days this weekend. Saturday there is another potential wave of low pressure brining in some light precipitation. Then the unsettled pattern continues next week as well with consistently colder air stick around.