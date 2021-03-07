Cold Temps Close Out Weekend Before Spring Weather Moves In

Another cold one on tap for today. Temperatures will be stuck in the 30s, but there will be more sun and less wind, which means it will feel pretty good during the afternoon.

Our warm-up starts on Monday and peaks mid to late week with highs in the mid to upper 60s. This time of year temperatures often exceed expectations when there isn’t snow on the ground or leaves on the trees. Before “leaf out” temperatures can be 10-15 degrees warmer than what the forecast models are hinting at.

Unsettled weather looks to return later in the week with rain chances increasing. Temperatures will cool off slightly as we head into the weekend.