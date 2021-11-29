Cold Temps Continue Monday With Wind Chill in the 30s

It’s the holiday season and a hoop-de-do weather system is moving out this morning. This one was “the one that got away” – lots of potential (and angst) but nothing to show of it overnight into this morning.

We’re turning the page, but all we see is cold air in the short term and a lot of fast-moving weather systems in the long term.

Now, normally, that wouldn’t give us pause since none of them seem to get a chance to develop into something big, but the sheer number of them speaks to a larger scale “storm factory” that could have implications in the next 10 days.

Sure, a big storm could separate from the pack and we might fall on the warm side of it, but then again, we could also be on the cold side, too. You can see where I’m headed with this (snow).

Part of the reason we’re so antsy about this potential is that we’re also wondering if a long-term cold (warm) pattern may be establishing to carry us through the month of December.

Beyond the reach of the ten day, it’s anyone’s guess. And it’s precisely this reason that I’m not a huge fan of seasonal (read winter) forecasts. That said, I know people love them and I’m happy to oblige.

So, let me give you my two cents: prepare for the warm/cold extremes - with a hard lean toward the warm at times – and a slightly above normal snowfall. I’m hedging my bets that snowstorms will all overachieve, with a couple of 1+ footers in there for good measure.

In essence, it should be like all our past winters of late (minus 2015, of course), and a slow warmup in the spring…which may be when we really get rolling in the deep (snow).

In the meantime, highs will struggle to make 40 in the coming days as clouds give way to sun, and sun gives way to clouds (Monday and Tuesday, respectively). A milder storm will come along on Thursday to sneak us up near 50 and bring in a few showers.

Make it a good week.