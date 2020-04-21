forecast

Cold, Wind and Sun to Follow Wild Weather of Tuesday Afternoon

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

What a wild afternoon of weather in New England we saw Tuesday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms moved through Connecticut. Gusty winds up to 40 mph blew through the rest of New England. Temperatures crashed behind the cold front and rain changed to snow in some of the hill towns in southern New England with an inch or two of accumulation.

Wednesday, we start talking about wind chills, which will be into the 20s and 30s for the day. Blustery winds my gust to 30 mph. The good news is the sun will return for the day and continue into Thursday.

Thursday still appears to be the pick of the week, with sunshine and temperatures ranging from high 50s to low 60s. Our luck will run out as rain returns Thursday night and continues through the end of the day on Friday. The heaviest rain will fall along and south of Route 2, and in northern New England, conditions will remain quiet.

In time for the weekend, that storm system will move out, and Saturday will be the pick of the weekend, with sunshine and mild air. Rain and cold air return for the second half the weekend.

