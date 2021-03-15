Cold Wind Remains With Nor'easter Possible in Days Ahead

The wind chills remain in the teens and single digits Monday evening as the wind gusts from the northwest between 25 and 35 mph. The wind finally subsides Tuesday morning, but it will be another cold start with lows in the single digits, teens and 20s.

Highs Tuesday will be much better, at least milder, but still below average for this time of the year. Highs to the north will be in the 30s, and low 40s to the south with increasing clouds during the day.

Our next system will scrape by us to the south Tuesday night into Wednesday. There's enough cold air to give southern New England a shot at some snow showers before sunrise Wednesday. Then the snow changes to rain showers as the precipitation moves out by afternoon.

Clouds hang around and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s for St. Patrick's Day. Northern New England could see a light wintry mix from a system heading through.

Warmer air returns for Thursday with highs in the 50s, but another storm moves in for Thursday night into Friday. The storm tracks way south of us, but it will swing in some rain showers first, changing to light snow showers in southern New England.

The track of the storm is still uncertain, so we could see a nor'easter if it heads farther north. Gusty wind and a couple of inches of snowfall will be possible. Stay tuned for updates.

Spring officially begins on Saturday as we welcome in seasonable highs in the 40s with sunshine. In fact, we have a steady warming trend in store, starting this weekend and lasting through the first half of next week. We could see a shot at the 60s again, with another dry stretch, but for now, we're going with highs in the 50s.