Colder Air to Bring Rain, Snow Later in Week

Although clouds were persistent today, temperatures climbed into the low 50s in southern New England.

Without snow on the ground on leaves on the trees, all of the sun's energy goes into warming us up. Temperatures climbed above freezing all the way up to the international border. Although there is a decent amount of snow in the mountains, many parts of New England are experiencing a snow drought.

The rest of the week looks unsettled. We will be seeing waves of precipitation. Tuesday could be a little wet, especially in southern New England. We may catch a 24-hour break between rounds of precipitation.

Rain will return by Wednesday evening. As colder air moves in, the rain may transition over to snow.

There won't be much of a wait between rounds of precipitation between Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday morning looks messy with snow returning.

The snow will change to rain at the coast and continue into Friday. When all is said and done, up to 3 inches of liquid equivalent will fall by the end of the week.

Snow chances return Sunday and accumulations are possible. This active pattern loons to continue, but temperatures will be above average. Although it will be mild, that doesn't mean we will avoid all snow. Stay tuned!