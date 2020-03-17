Coldest Stretch in Weeks Is On Its Way Out

The coldest air in about two weeks is on the way out this morning. But it is still cold enough that we have a few slippery spots developing with a mix of light snow and rain scattered around to start our St. Patrick’s Day.

For most of us it just turns into damp roads, for some of us there’s not any rain or snow at all, and then in part of Maine we may get 2 or 3 inches in the higher elevations, the same old story there.

It’s two weather systems, a front moving across New York, and a low pressure system strengthening south of Nantucket that are going to merge in the Gulf of Maine. But that merger is happening too late for any significant precipitation for most of us.

Warmer air comes in this afternoon, and where the sun comes out in Connecticut we should be in the 50s. For most of us we are in the 40s, and in much of northern Maine it’s only around freezing. Wind is mostly light from the south.

The sky will clear from west to east this afternoon and evening, perhaps with another dramatic sunset. Mostly clear tonight with a low temperature in the 30s to low 40s. A sunny Wednesday is in store with a high temperature 45 to 50 degrees. Strong high-pressure comes in with colder air, and that sets the stage for another wintry mix for the first day of spring on Thursday.

It is the first day of astronomical spring with the vernal equinox. Meteorological spring began on March first. We will have two weather systems once again merging over New England with a mix of rain and snow likely changing to rain for most before ending. But the rain-snow line could be further south this time and we may have a coating of snow close to Boston and Providence and Hartford.

Wind from the northeast, then the southeast may briefly strengthen to gale force over the ocean. High temperature in the 30s up north and the 40s to the south. A dramatic warm front goes by Friday morning with the temperature is jumping up to the lower 70s in parts of southern and eastern New England with strong to damaging wind from the southwest.

Also a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm as a cold front comes in late in the day and at night. Then with perfect weather rhythm, we turn mostly clear and colder for the weekend, with a freeze likely both Saturday night and Sunday night, but plenty of sunshine each day with colder air as seen here and our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.