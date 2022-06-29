Comfortable Air Turns to Sticky Heat, Humidity by Friday

Summertime and the weather is easy; afternoon sea breezes, plentiful sun, low humidity.

There’s a quick-moving front swinging through today, but it’s not coming this morning or this afternoon. It moves through late tonight with a few showers or a downpour.

It’s weak enough that it won’t be a huge factor in cooling off Thursday, but still strong enough to drop our temps by a couple of degrees in spots – especially at the coast with an early sea breeze.

The holiday weekend is fast approaching and the heat is bearing down by Friday. Highs soar to the low 90s with humidity on the rise in the afternoon. As a front slowly approaches Saturday, we’re looking at a few showers cropping up and wetting down both the morning and afternoon.

It’s not the most ideal forecast, but it doesn’t appear that the entire day will be washed out. There should be enough sun to push us back to the 80s as well.

Sunday dries out and cools off a bit. Independence Day looks good too -- partly sunny skies with another downtick in the temps as the humidity levels off.

Records on Friday are out of reach, with Boston at a flaming hot 98 and Worcester at 94. Heat indices – what it feels like with the humidity - will be very uncomfortable as we cozy up to the mid and upper 90s by afternoon.

Take it easy, drink plenty of liquids, and dip your toes in the pools, lakes and beaches if you can.