Comfortable and cloudy Sunday evening in New England

Dew points have dropped slightly and temperatures are now below average.

Our comfortable afternoons will continue into tomorrow with temperatures ranging in the 70s and dew points mostly in the lower to mid-60s.

Tropical moisture will hang around the south coast by Tuesday for which we may see showers and a few storms around Tuesday into Wednesday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

While Franklin is set to remain offshore, the strong wind gusts will churn up rough seas likely causing coastal advisories in our coasts where seas may rise from 8-12 ft high at the time.

Winds should also pick up on Wednesday gusting near 30 mph along the southeast. Temperatures should remain cooler than average much of the week but after a cold front sweeps through Wednesday night into Thursday, our dew points will drop.

The drier air will make highs in the low 70s feel absolutely fantastic out there to kick off the holiday weekend. Throughout labor day weekend we’re set to see mostly quiet conditions, temperatures will start to climb to the upper end of the 70s and comfortable conditions to remain through the beginning of the following work week.