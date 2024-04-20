Conditions improve before dry and sunny Sunday in New England

We saw a wet start to the day, but this afternoon certainly promises improving conditions with mild temperatures. A cold front will continue to slide off the New England coastline this afternoon with a few lingering showers across southeastern MA and the Cape through the mid-afternoon, some may be a bit stubborn to exit across the Cape.

Overall trend today is for brightening skies with clouds and sunny breaks throughout much of the afternoon into the early evening.

During this evening, we’ll be watching for another round of ‘hit & miss’ showers to develop, some of those may be briefly heavy with embedded graupel, which is precipitation that starts out as snow in the upper levels of the atmosphere where it is very cold and then melts as it falls into a nose of milder air, refreezing once again falling through another layer of cold air before reaching the milder surface air, and finally hitting the ground as little white, soft pellets, also known as ‘soft hail.’ High temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s along with an increasing west wind.

Overnight we’ll see some lingering showers, few locally heavy across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island with the rest of the region clearing out. It’ll be on the breezy side with a gusty west wind and temperatures falling into the low 40s, few 30s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with dry conditions and a good amount of sunshine. A few high, thin clouds may play spoiler dimming out the sunshine at times along with a gusty west wind, but overall, it looks like a decent day. Highs will be mostly in the upper 50s.

We’re expecting a cool and dry start to the new work week Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s. Due to the sunny and dry conditions, we’ll likely see an elevated risk for brush fires early next week due to the exposed underbrush which hasn’t ‘greened up’ yet.

Speaking of the early growing season, we’ll be keeping an eye on some frosty mornings next week, particularly Tuesday morning. Stays on the mild side through the mid-week with our next chance for showers arriving Wednesday afternoon which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day forecast.

Have a great weekend!