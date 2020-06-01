Cool Air, Chance of Showers Monday

A much-needed brilliant sunrise provided a pillar of light to downtown Boston Monday morning as the city, and New England at large, readies for a cool day.

A blend of sunshine and building, puffy cumulus clouds come off a frosty start in northern New England overnight Sunday. Cumulus clouds can occasionally build high enough to yield some showers and today is expected to be one of those days.

A few widely scattered showers will cross New England from midday onward through the afternoon, departing off Cape Cod early this evening and giving way to clearing overnight. Low temperatures won’t be cold enough for frost, except in some valleys of northern New England.

Sunshine will likely be at a premium Tuesday, giving way to increasing clouds that will deliver some scattered showers to Vermont later in the morning and into northern New Hampshire by midday. They will produce scattered showers by afternoon in most of northern New England and end with variable clouds in southern New England.

A turn of the wind to blow from the southwest will bump temperatures into the 70s for many and a comparatively milder night in the 50s Tuesday.

Variable clouds with a few showers, focused especially in northern New England, is the expectation again Wednesday. Milder air continues to nudge into New England with highs pushing 80 for some and an increasing chance of showers by the evening.

Thursday and Friday bring a return to summer warmth as high temperatures climb into the 80s. Humidity building Friday will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

Those showers may linger for some to early Saturday morning, but a trend to a dry and pleasant weekend is expected. Highs will likely be in the 80s Saturday and 70s Sunday as a drier and pleasant stretch settles in for the start of next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.