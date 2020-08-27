Cool air is still in place today. With the arrival of a warm front, showers will spill into the area from the northwest. While we recover a bit from morning temps in the 50s, we're not getting far. The front is warm in name only - not capable of boosting us back to summery levels - yet.

Threat for severe weather exists across western New England this afternoon, but there is a line in the sand for their reach across the Commonwealth. Locations west of the Quabbin have the best chance of seeing severe storms, while towns and cities to the east could simply hear a rumble or experience light rain showers.

We'll get a break Friday - back to the beach? But another wave of rain moves in on Saturday. Looking for more beneficial rain as the remnants of Laura get hurled offshore of the Delmarva by an approaching storm system.